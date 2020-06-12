Oti Mabuse 'hopeful' Strictly will return this year as bosses are doing 'whatever they can'

Oti has spoken out on the future of Strictly. Picture: ITV/PA

Will Strictly return for 2020? Amid fears that the show could be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Oti Mabuse has spoken out on its future.

Oti Mabuse has spoken out on the possibility of Strictly Come Dancing returning this year, revealing that show producers are doing 'whatever they can' to ensure it can take place.

The professional dancer, 29, appeared on This Morning today to chat to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the show's future.

Read more: Love Island's Scott Thomas creates new rival dating show Parties in Paradise

She said: "We're all just waiting. The more the government tells us what to do, the more things that we can be hopeful about.

Oti said that she is hopeful Strictly will return this year. Picture: ITV

"Production and producers are really doing whatever they can to make sure that it comes back. The priority is that everyone is safe."

There have been a number of reports speculating about how Strictly - which usually starts in Autumn - will be able to air during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Friends star Lisa Kudrow teases huge twist in upcoming reunion episode

BBC Director of content Charlotte Moore recently spoke out on the possibility of it taking place without a studio audience.

She said: "The other thing I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true.

Strictly bosses are doing 'whatever they can' to ensure its return. Picture: BBC

"When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

"The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"





And Judge Craig Revel Horwood also added, during an appearance on The Steph Show: "There is some way around it, there has to be. People love the show, it's great entertainment.

"We really want it back and I know BBC One are working extremely hard to make that happen for the audience."

NOW READ:

Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules