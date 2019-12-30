Pat Sharp reveals plans to launch 'adult Fun House' with original 90s games and go-karts

Pat Sharp reveals an ‘adult Fun House’ could actually happen! Picture: Getty / Challenge

The telly host says he's hoping to revive the show as a 'live, interactive, immersive attraction' that will tour the UK.

Pat Sharp has revealed plans to launch an "adult" version of the hit 90s show Fun House – complete with all the original games, obstacle courses, gunge and go-kart races.

The 58-year-old TV host, who fronted the popular children's programme from 1989 to 1999, is preparing to tour the UK with a brand new interactive experience that's based on the classic format.

Fans of the show will be pleased to hear Pat's making a comeback! Picture: Challenge

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: "We’re still looking at trying to do a live, interactive, immersive attraction. So we’ll hopefully get the rights and get it out there.

"We’ve got a company that’s ready to go. What we’re trying to get is the rights to enable us to do it and get it out there for adults to play in the Fun House – exactly as it was, with go-karts.

The immersive experience will feature the original games including go-karts. Picture: Challenge

"At the end of the Fun Run or whatever we do, you’ll be able to have a drink and a dance. It could be good for stags and hens, stuff like that.

"I get a lot of people who message me with a picture of their kids watching it, episodes from like 1989.

"They watch it over and over again, and they love it. It probably could work again in a format of some kind, absolutely."

The TV host fronted the game show from 1989 to 1999. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first comeback for the real wacky show where anything goes.

Pat brought the original format back in 2015 for a one-off special with the help of soft play experts Wacky Warehouse.

The revival allowed four parents to relive their childhood dreams – and bring their kids along for the ride as the whole family took part in the energetic contest.

Fun House first aired in the 80s and was hosted by a mullet-rocking, 27-year-old Pat with the help of twin cheerleaders, Melanie and Martina Grant.

The telly game challenged contestants to tackle ball pools, race through balloon-filled tunnels and climb up tricky net bridges, among a whole world of other tasks.

Players also had to whizz around on go-karts and let themselves get drenched in gunge as the red and yellow teams competed to win a string of prizes.

Fans have been calling for a Fun House resurrection for years so we're betting Pat's plans will delight tons of people.