Former Disney park employee reveals scary reason why Animal Kingdom toilets are the only ones with safety doors

21 December 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 21 December 2019, 15:38

Disney's Animal Kingdom
The Animal Kingdom is the biggest of the Disney theme parks. Picture: Disney

It’s meant to be the happiest place on earth but a former Disney employee has revealed there are emergency hide-outs should an animal escape.

Fayth Hendley, a 19-year-old student from Illinois who worked on the Disney College Program, shared secrets from the world of Mickey Mouse in a TikTok video.

In the clip, which has been liked half a million times, she says: "Disney's Animal Kingdom is actually the only park at Walt Disney World that has doors on the entrances and exits to the restroom.

"This is just for, in the unfortunate situation, if an animal were to get out, that the guests can hide in there."

Read more: 'People without children need to be BANNED' from Disney World says irate mother

Disney World
The Disney World entrance. Picture: Getty

Fayth, who spent a large part of her time working in the  zoological theme park, also revealed the park's flagship attraction Kilimanjaro Safaris is the largest attraction in all of Walt Disney World.

It’s so huge it could actually fit the whole of the original park, The Magic Kingdom, inside it.

She also revealed a number of Disney practices in place to carefully protect the environment.

Read more: What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend for Christmas

Fayth Hendley a former Disney employee
Fayth Hendley shares lots of Disney secrets with fans . Picture: TikTok

There is a ‘balloon daycare centre’ at the Animal Kingdom as they are not allowed into the park as they pose a threat to wildlife.

Guests are also able to swap their plastic straws for environmentally safe ones at the park entrance.

In the tell-all video she also revealed there is a good reason no chewing gum is sold in any of the Disney theme parks.

"When people are done chewing their gum, they decided that there just gonna stick it somewhere, instead of disposing of it properly," she says.

The Magic Kingdom
The Magic Kingdom was the first park at Walt Disney World. Picture: Getty

Fayth also revealed the Living with the Land attraction at Epcot, another Disney park, ‘produces over 30 tons of fruits and vegetables each year.’

She continued: "Any of this that is not donated is still put to good use in the food and beverage locations across Disney World."

Interestingly the parks dispose of food waste via a special system which converts it to biofuel to power the shuttles around Disney World.

Epcot has an environmentally-friendly ethos
Epcot has an environmentally-friendly ethos. Picture: Getty

Two of Disney World’s most popular attractions, Expedition Everest and The Tower of Terror, check in at 199ft for a very good reason.

At 200 feet, Florida ordinance laws require there to be a blinking red light on the top for low-flying planes," she said.

Fayth also said all of the American flags dotted around the vast resort are missing a star and stripe because "otherwise they couldn't be flown permanently."

She also encouraged visitors to get a memorable hair-cut at the Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom which few guests ever seem to know exists.

She also told viewers they should maximise their time as they are allowed to get in the queue for rides one minute before park closing.

And if you ever get called a ‘treasured guest’ it probably means something very different. Fayth revealed it’s the code name Disney staff have for annoying people.

A Disney employee is not allowed to say ‘I don’t know’ if talking to guests as they must be as helpful as possible.

Pointing is also banned as it is considered rude for some nationalities.

Ooo-er...

Mickey and Minnie Mouse
Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Picture: Getty

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Christmas socks

“Socks, household appliances and books” are Brits’ most hated Christmas gifts
The cute little owl was hidden in the tree

Family terrified to find an owl in their Christmas tree - and it had been in there for a week
Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row

Christmas

These are the worst gifts social media users have received

People reveal the worst Christmas gifts they’ve ever received… including a used mug and a diet magazine

Christmas

A photo has gone viral of a wasp eating a spider

Terrifying moment a 'tarantula hawk wasp' carries off huntsman spider twice its size

Trending on Heart

The legendary pop star joins Sian Welby on Heart this Christmas

Robbie Williams joins Sian Welby on Heart this Christmas Day

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in happier times

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon almost split up this year...but baby Rex kept them together

Celebrities

Rumoured Love Island contestant Jay Munro

Winter Love Island 2020: Latest rumoured and confirmed contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman's opened up about her heartache

Gavin and Stacey character still grieves for mum as Christmas special returns to screens

TV & Movies

Lord Of The Rings are looking to cast some odd-looking people as Orcs

New Lord Of The Rings TV series looking for ‘hairy’ and ‘wrinkly’ people to cast as Orcs

TV & Movies

Carol Vorderman appeared on GMB yesterday

Carol Vorderman returns to TV following illness that left her 'struggling to breathe'

TV & Movies