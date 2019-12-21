Former Disney park employee reveals scary reason why Animal Kingdom toilets are the only ones with safety doors

The Animal Kingdom is the biggest of the Disney theme parks. Picture: Disney

It’s meant to be the happiest place on earth but a former Disney employee has revealed there are emergency hide-outs should an animal escape.

Fayth Hendley, a 19-year-old student from Illinois who worked on the Disney College Program, shared secrets from the world of Mickey Mouse in a TikTok video.

In the clip, which has been liked half a million times, she says: "Disney's Animal Kingdom is actually the only park at Walt Disney World that has doors on the entrances and exits to the restroom.

"This is just for, in the unfortunate situation, if an animal were to get out, that the guests can hide in there."

Read more: 'People without children need to be BANNED' from Disney World says irate mother

The Disney World entrance. Picture: Getty

Fayth, who spent a large part of her time working in the zoological theme park, also revealed the park's flagship attraction Kilimanjaro Safaris is the largest attraction in all of Walt Disney World.

It’s so huge it could actually fit the whole of the original park, The Magic Kingdom, inside it.

She also revealed a number of Disney practices in place to carefully protect the environment.

Read more: What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend for Christmas

Fayth Hendley shares lots of Disney secrets with fans . Picture: TikTok

There is a ‘balloon daycare centre’ at the Animal Kingdom as they are not allowed into the park as they pose a threat to wildlife.

Guests are also able to swap their plastic straws for environmentally safe ones at the park entrance.

In the tell-all video she also revealed there is a good reason no chewing gum is sold in any of the Disney theme parks.

"When people are done chewing their gum, they decided that there just gonna stick it somewhere, instead of disposing of it properly," she says.

The Magic Kingdom was the first park at Walt Disney World. Picture: Getty

Fayth also revealed the Living with the Land attraction at Epcot, another Disney park, ‘produces over 30 tons of fruits and vegetables each year.’

She continued: "Any of this that is not donated is still put to good use in the food and beverage locations across Disney World."

Interestingly the parks dispose of food waste via a special system which converts it to biofuel to power the shuttles around Disney World.

Epcot has an environmentally-friendly ethos. Picture: Getty

Two of Disney World’s most popular attractions, Expedition Everest and The Tower of Terror, check in at 199ft for a very good reason.

At 200 feet, Florida ordinance laws require there to be a blinking red light on the top for low-flying planes," she said.

Fayth also said all of the American flags dotted around the vast resort are missing a star and stripe because "otherwise they couldn't be flown permanently."

She also encouraged visitors to get a memorable hair-cut at the Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom which few guests ever seem to know exists.

She also told viewers they should maximise their time as they are allowed to get in the queue for rides one minute before park closing.

And if you ever get called a ‘treasured guest’ it probably means something very different. Fayth revealed it’s the code name Disney staff have for annoying people.

A Disney employee is not allowed to say ‘I don’t know’ if talking to guests as they must be as helpful as possible.

Pointing is also banned as it is considered rude for some nationalities.

Ooo-er...