Piers Morgan BLASTS Ant McPartlin's NTA nomination: 'he's been sitting on his backside'

Piers and Ant at the NTAs in 2016. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin is nominated for two National Television Awards this year

Piers Morgan, the man who last week threw his toys out the pram over a vegan sausage roll, has now taken aim at Ant McPartlin for the crime of getting nominated for an award.

It was announced yesterday that Ant was nominated along with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly for both the Best Presenter and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Awards, despite only working briefly on Britain's Got Talent in the last year before taking time out to go to rehab.

And Piers has something to say about it.

"By the way, you know how I was joking about Ant and Dec getting nominated for NTAs because they win it every year, when one of them hadn’t done any work this year. It’s happened!", he ranted on this morning's Good Morning Britain.

Piers went in on Ant McPartlin during the show this morning. Picture: ITV

"They’ll win. Even though Ant’s basically been sitting on his backside from what I can see walking his dog for the last year. He’s got an award."

Later on in the show, Piers said: "I love Ant but come on, really? Really British public? You’re going to give the award again to the guy who hasn’t done any work this year?"

Ant last year announced he'd be taking time out from presenting work after his involvement in a collision in south London while he was driving under the influence.

He was then given what is thought to be the biggest drink-drive fine ever, £86,000, after pleading guilty. He was also banned from the road for 20 months.

Speaking outside court after the incident, Ant said: "I just want to say I'm truly sorry for what happened.

Ant outside Wimbledon Magistrates Court in April last year. Picture: Getty

"High standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I've let myself down, I let a lot of people down. And for that I am truly sorry.

"I'd like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."

