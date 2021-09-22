Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

22 September 2021, 15:50 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 16:00

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen
Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen. Picture: Alamy

A new series based on Pitch Perfect's Bumper Allen is being filmed in Germany.

Calling all A cappella fans, because Pitch Perfect is about to get its very own TV spin off.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, everyone’s least favourite Treblemakers member - aka Bumper Allen - is also dusting off his Bardem hoodie for a brand new adventure.

The series has been commissioned by streaming service Peacock and will reportedly be set years after the third film.

Adam Devine is reprising his role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect spin off
Adam Devine is reprising his role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect spin off. Picture: Alamy

According to Variety, Adam Devine will return as Bumper and the storyline will see him move to Germany to revive his music career.

His dreams then come true when one of his songs becomes a big hit in Berlin.

Pitch Perfect fans will know Bumper was the main antagonist of the first film and the leader of Barden University’s all male A cappella group The Treblemakers.

In the second film, he struck up a romance with Rebel Wilson’s character, Fat Amy but he didn't feature in the third instalment.

It’s not clear whether any of the strong female leads such as Anna Kendrick or Brittany Snow will reprise their roles.

On hearing the news of a new series, one person excitedly said on Twitter: “I THOUGHT THE PITCH PERFECT SPIN OFF WAS A JOKE WHAT?????”

Pitch Perfect fans are confused by the series storyline
Pitch Perfect fans are confused by the series storyline. Picture: Alamy

But not everyone is convinced, as another fan said: “who cares about the men from pitch perfect we were watching for the WOMEN.”

Someone else agreed: “There was tons of Pitch Perfect female characters that could've been used to lead this show - but they chose Adam Devine's male character?”

A third added: “nobody who watched pitch perfect liked this character i'm so confused.”

The series will be produced by Elizabeth Banks, who fans will recognise as Gail Abernathy-McKadden, the commentator for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

Elizabeth also directed Pitch Perfect 2, while the series will be written by Megan Amram.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Variety: “Our upcoming ‘Pitch Perfect’ series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a series for ‘Pitch Perfect’ with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it.

"And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

