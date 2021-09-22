Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Netflix has acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works in its biggest content deal to date.

Netflix have officially acquired the rights to the work of Roald Dahl, the author behind beloved classics like Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The streaming service already has a deal with Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) to license 16 titles, and this latest acquisition is the biggest in Netflix's history.

Under the current deal, Netflix has a $1bn total production budget that includes a TV series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Matilda is one of Roald Dahl's most loved works. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Guardian, Netflix said: "These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture.

"The creation of a unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre consumer products and more."

Roald Dahl’s grandson Luke Kelly, who is the managing director of RDSC, said in a message to staff: "Our mission at the Roald Dahl Story Company is to share the stories’ messages of hope and of the power and the possibility of young people.

Roald Dahl is a hugely popular children's author. Picture: Alamy

"We believe being part of a larger company will give us the additional support to continue in that mission. Netflix has agreed to acquire RDSC in a transaction that will build on the success that we have achieved in recent years."

This is Netflix's biggest content deal to date. Picture: Alamy

He also said that there are plans in place for 19 TV shows, films, stage shows and live experiences.

"With Netflix’s support we will be able to reach even more young people and families around the world," he said, adding: “that all our staff are able to benefit financially from the sale."