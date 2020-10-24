Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2020's Ranvir Singh? Age, job and family revealed

Ranvir Singh is appearing on Strictly this year. Picture: Instagram/BBC/Guy Levy

How old is GMB's Ranvir Singh and what is her job? Here's what we know about the Strictly star...

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens to save 2020.

And one woman who is taking part this year, is Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh.

The presenter has paired up with Giovanni Pernice, before admitting she'd had a dream about the professional just a few days before.

“I actually had a dream about you! So dreams come true," Ranvir joked.

But who is the GMB star and what do we know about her career and family life?

Ranvir Singh is paired with Giovanni on Strictly. Picture: BBC

How old is Ranvir Singh and where is she from?

Ranvir Singh is a 43-year-old presenter and journalist.

The Strictly star was born in Preston, Lancashire and graduated from the University of Lancaster with a degree in English and Philosophy.

What does Ranvir Singh do?

Ranvir started her career working on the BBC North West regional news programme in 2005.

She then joined long-serving presenter Gordon Burns as the main co-presenter on BBC North West Tonight two years later.

In 2012 she joined the ITV Breakfast programme Daybreak and occasionally appeared on This Morning to review the newspapers.

In May 2014, Singh joined Good Morning Britain as a features correspondent and news presenter with Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

From 2015 until 2016, Ranvir also presented two primetime series' for ITV called Real Stories with Ranvir Singh and also co-presented The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Ranvir is also a regular on Loose Women.

Is Ranvir Singh married?

Ranvir usually keeps her private life away from the spotlight, but she got married in 2012 to Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

Ranvir Singh has been on GMB since 2014. Picture: PA Images

The pair share a son called Tushaan, but the couple have now split.

Speaking to Ben Shephard about checking partners messages on their phones, Ranvir said: "I have looked at it, once."

Ben then asked: "Is that why you are no longer together?”

To which Ranvir replied: "I can't answer that question...

"But I have always thought that if you ever feel you need to do that, then the relationship is over because you obviously don't trust that person."

She was later asked if she had ever found anything on her husband's phone to which Ranvir said: "I found something that needed addressing."

She also recently told Woman And Home magazine about living as a single mum.

“I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school," she said.

“We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him.

“I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he’s going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there.”

Ranvir said she didn’t want to speak anymore about the reasons behind the split so she could protect her son.

“I keep my private life private, mainly to protect Tushaan,” she said, continuing: “It’s important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates.

“I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story.”

