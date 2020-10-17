Who is HRVY? Strictly Come Dancing contestant's age, career and real name revealed

HRVY will join the likes of Jamie Laing, Caroline Quentin and Max George on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Among the big names confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing is YouTuber and popstar HRVY.

The Kent-born singer and Internet sensation will be trying his best to scoop the glitter ball trophy as he takes to the famous dance floor.

But what do we know about the star, how old is he and what is his real name?

Who is HRVY and how old is he?

HRVY is a YouTuber, a singer and television presenter.

He was born on January 28, 1999, making him 21-years-old.

HRVY is a 21-year-old singer and YouTuber
HRVY is a 21-year-old singer and YouTuber. Picture: PA

How did HRVY become famous?

The singer and YouTuber was 'discovered' by Blair Dreelan – the lead singer of boyband East 17! – and was signed to Virgin EMI in 2017.

Since then, he has released a number of hits including Personal, Million Ways and Good Vibes.

HRVY has also been presenting CBBC show Friday Download since 2015.

What is HRVY's real name?

HRVY was born Harvey Leigh Cantwell.

The singer and YouTuber was 'discovered' by Blair Dreelan – the lead singer of boyband East 17!
The singer and YouTuber was 'discovered' by Blair Dreelan – the lead singer of boyband East 17! Picture: PA

What has HRVY said about being on Strictly Come Dancing?

Speaking of joining the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, HRVY said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year.

"I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

