Fans devastated as Ready Steady Cook returns WITHOUT Ainsley Harriott

4 September 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 4 September 2019, 17:02

Ready Steady Cook will now be fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal
Ready Steady Cook will now be fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal. Picture: BBC/PA

Ready Steady Cook is returning with a brand-new host

Ready Steady Cook is returning to the BBC, but the show's original host Ainsley Harriott won't be coming with it.

The legendary cooking show will now be fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal when it returns to our screens in 2020.

Rylan Clark-Neal will host the new Ready Steady Cook
Rylan Clark-Neal will host the new Ready Steady Cook. Picture: Getty

Read more: You can now hire ‘Gringotts Goblins’ to tutor your kids in Harry Potter themed lessons

Rylan said in a statement: “I’m so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef I know how tough cooking under pressure can be.”

Ainsley Harriott won't be returning to Ready Steady Cook
Ainsley Harriott won't be returning to Ready Steady Cook. Picture: BBC

Ainsley hosted the show for over 1,000 episodes when it ran on BBC2 before it was axed in 2010, and Rylan will front the new format in its new BBC1 home next year.

Many fans have voiced their sadness that Ainsley won't be hosting, with one tweeting: how can it be ready steady cook without ainsley harriott?? gosh I used to love that show, so excited to see it come back! let's see how the new host makes this show go on#ReadySteadyCook".

Show bosses have said that the new show will reflect modern eating habits - and include episodes on things like budget-friendly and healthy recipes.

Read more: Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom

Ready Steady Cook features two teams made up of two contestants paired up with a chef, and each contestant is tasked with making up a delicious dish in 20 minutes with a £10 budget in the first challenge.

The second challenge sees contestants have just 10 minutes to make a dish based on audience ingredients cards.

Read more: Fans OUTRAGED as Kim Kardashian allows daughter North, 6, to wear hoop earrings

The new format will also include up and coming chefs such as Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh taking on challenges.

