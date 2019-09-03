Fans OUTRAGED as Kim Kardashian allows daughter North, 6, to wear hoop earrings

Kim K has sparked outrage with a controversial Instagram picture of her daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her and her daughter to Instagram - but has been heavily criticised for the post

Kim Kardashian has sparked controversy after allowing year six-year-old daughter to wear large hoop earrings for a photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, posted an adorable snap of the two of them together, captioned: "Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!".

But, rather than comment on how cute the snap was, trolls attacked Kim for permitting her daughter to wear the hoops in her ears.

One wrote: "North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6? They’re gonna pull on her little holes."

Another added: "Why is she wearing hoop earrings??? She doesn't look like a little girl."

And a third wrote: "Let her be a kid! Don’t make her older than she should be! Your only a kid once!"

Kim's daughter North is six years old. Picture: Getty

A fourth raged: "Kim dress your kid according to her age. This is sooo not ok. Hoops seriously?"

However, many of Kim's followers were quick to defend Kim, with one writing: "All these people commenting on a pair of earrings. Since you were searching for some detail to jump on in this pic, how about the way North is looking at Kim. That is unconditional trust, love, and admiration right there!"