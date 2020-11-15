Why did Shane Richie leave EastEnders as Alfie Moon?

Alfie Moon left EastEnders last year. Picture: BBC

Why did Shane Richie quit EastEnders and what happened to Alfie Moon? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb star...

Shane Richie is competing in this year’s I’m A Celebrity alongside the likes of Mo Farah and Jessica Plumber.

The actor and TV personality recently turned his hand to stage acting and has been appearing in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

But EastEnders fans will always know him best as Alfie Moon in the BBC soap. So, what happened to his character and why did he leave Walford? Here’s what we know…

Why did Shane Richie leave EastEnders?

Shane Richie has left EastEnders a fair few times since he joined as Alfie Moon in 2002.

He most recently bowed out of the soap in 2019 so he could star in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

Read More: Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’

He played the role of retired drag queen Hugo Battersby/ Loco Chanelle in 2019 and then reprised the role for the 2020 UK tour.

However, it has been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic so the star recently admitted he has been out of work.

Is Alfie Moon dead in EastEnders?

Alfie Moon is not dead in EastEnders, but he did fake his own death and then go on the run.

In January 2019, the police arrived at the Slater house and told Kat Moon they’d found Alfie’s car abandoned at the top of a notorious suicide spot.

Kat refused to believe her husband had died and tried to call his mobile, only to get the message that the number was no longer in use.

However, she then found a stash of money he’d scammed off Phil Mitchell and received a text telling her he’d be home soon.

This comes after Alfie made a shock return to Walford in May 2018, after a two year break from the soap.

He left Walford with Kat in 2016 after they won £1million on a scratch card and the couple moved to Spain.

The character later returned as part of Hayley Slater's pregnancy storyline, following their one-night stand in Spain.

Shane Richie quit EastEnders in 2019. Picture: BBC

Is Alfie Moon returning to EastEnders?

It’s unclear if Alfie Moon will ever return to EastEnders, but with the character still alive it looks like the door has been left open.

In an interview on This Morning, Shane told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he wouldn’t rule out a soap return.

He teased: "I don't know. He's still on the run I believe.

"I still speak to Jessie (Wallace, who plays Kat Moon) and she gives me updates."

Shane added: "I am busy next year so maybe the year after.

"I love playing Alfie Moon and occasionally I dip in and out of the show.”

