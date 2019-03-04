Strictly Come Dancing reveal FULL 2019 professional line-up

The professionals (pictured here in 2018) have been confirmed for the next series. Picture: Getty

What professional dancers will perform in the 2019 series? The full line-up has been confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed it's full line-up of professional dancers taking part in the upcoming 2019 series, and all of our favourite familiar faces returning to the show.

Read more: AJ Pritchard won't put 'labels' on his sexuality as he confirms same-sex couples on Strictly

The BBC have released the names of all 17 dancers lined up for Strictly - and they include Anton Du Beke, Kevin Clifton and Oti Mabuse.

The only notable omission is Strictly veteran Pasha Kovalev, who recently confirmed that he'd quit the show after eight years on Twitter, writing: "Thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production it is."

Read more: 'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'

Pasha's replacement hasn't yet been announced, but a hot favourite among fans is Neil Jones - who has worked as a group dancer and stand-in for the last couple of seasons, but never an official dance partner.

The Strictly Come Dancing female professional dancers for 2019 are:

Karen Clifton

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Katya Jones made headlines last year after she was photographed kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh. Picture: Getty

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Katya Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing male professional dancers for 2019 are:

AJ Pritchard

Aljaž Škorjanec

AJ Pritchard with his dance partner Lauren Steadman in 2018. Picture: Getty

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, said of the 2019 line-up: "We are delighted that this year's line-up of professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing is full of familiar faces and fan favourites.

"This amazing cast of incredibly talented world class professional dancers have provided Strictly with some of its most memorable moments over the years and with more exciting announcements to come, plus world renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison also returning to the team, Strictly 2019 promises to continue to wow viewers with unforgettable performances as we welcome this dazzling line up of pros back to the ballroom."