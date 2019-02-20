AJ Pritchard won't put 'labels' on his sexuality as he confirms same-sex couples on Strictly

20 February 2019, 10:39 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 10:43

Aj Prtichard
Aj Pritchard has been linked to a string of beauties . Picture: Getty

Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ says labels are not necessary when dating, as he'll date whoever makes him happy.

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has addressed speculation regarding his sexuality, claiming he doesn't ever want to put 'labels' on himself.

AJ, 24, who is reported to have dated both Caroline Flack and Mollie King, says he is open to dating whoever makes him happy at the time.

AJ told The Sun: “You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself.

“Like always following your heart — obviously listen to your brain — but really just at that time in your life.

“It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.

“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary."

Read more: Aj Pritchard admits he is uncertain about his furture on Strictly Come Dancing

He added: “At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner.“As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing.

“It’s something people forget way too often these days — getting so stressed thinking about what other people’s  opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, AJ confirmed same-sex couples could appear on the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing as he has been rehearsing with Gorka Marquez ahead of the new series in September.

"I did a routine the other day with [fellow pro dancer] Gorka Marquez. It had a paso doble/Argentine tango feel and we were technically dancing it together as a partnership," AJ says.He continues: "The strength of having two males dancing — or two females — is unrivalled.

"I’m dancing with Gorka, we’re doing lifts, we’re doing a concept that’s not been done on the show before."

