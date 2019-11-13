Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Blackpool week: Songs and dances revealed - including Madonna and Beyoncé

By Naomi Bartram

The Strictly songs and dances have been revealed for Blackpool week ahead of the live show.

It’s the biggest week in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar as all the celebrities head to Blackpool for the glitziest live show yet.

Last week saw Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice survive after a shock public vote meant they ended up in the dance-off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.

And they’re hoping that their first Couples' Choice Street/Commercial dance to Madonna's 'Vogue' will be enough to make viewers pick up the phone this Saturday.

Elsewhere, ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher is sure to get fans hot under the collar with his partner Oti Mabuse as they dance a Jive to Smokey Joe's Cafe's Jailhouse Rock.

Alex Scott returned to the dancefloor with her partner Neil Jones last week after he had to take two shows off to recover from a nasty calf injury.

But the pair have got a powerful routine up their sleeves, as they’re dancing the Paso Doble to Beyoncé’s ultimate girl power track 'Run the World (Girls)'.

Check out the full list below:

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: Paso Doble, 'Run the World (Girls)' by Beyoncé

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer: Salsa, 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke: American Smooth, 'Let's Face the Music and Dance' by Ella Fitzgerald

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: Charleston, 'Happy' by C2C featuring Derek Martin

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: Jive, 'Jailhouse Rock' from Smokey Joe's Cafe

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: Couples' Dance (Street/Commercial), 'Vogue' by Madonna

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: Quickstep, 'Marvellous Party' by Beverley Knight

This comes after BBC presenter Mike became the seventh celebrity to be eliminated following weeks of 'fix' claims.

However, speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, 29, denied any foul play and said it’s down to the public to keep in their favourite celebrities.

He said: “Never in a million years Strictly is a fix.

“It’s silly to think it was a fix, it’s a dance competition where all the celebrities try to do their absolute best to stay in.

“Some weeks you are going to be in a dance off when you’re not expecting it, and that’s what happened to Michelle.”

He added: “There have been so many celebrities that have done so well and were in the dance off at some stage so you never really know.

“The important thing is every single week is your best dance.”