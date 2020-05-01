Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead this year with 'small crew and no audience'

1 May 2020, 14:30

Strictly Come Dancing bosses will "move heaven and earth" to bring the show back this year
Strictly Come Dancing bosses will "move heaven and earth" to bring the show back this year. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been worried this year's show may not go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, judge Craig Revel Horwood said it will.

Many TV shows have been jeopardised since lockdown was announced across the UK, including dancing show favourite Strictly Come Dancing.

However, judge Craig Revel Horwood has reassured fans the show will be going ahead.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary finally clears up confusion over coronavirus face masks

Talking to OK! magazine, Craig said that the BBC bosses "will move heaven and earth" to make it happen.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said the show could lose the audience amid the pandemic
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said the show could lose the audience amid the pandemic. Picture: PA

However, he said it may be that the show goes ahead with a different format – a smaller crew and no audience perhaps.

He told the publication: "I know the BBC will move heaven and earth to make it happen.

"Even if the lockdown is, God forbid, still in place by then, there are ways you can do it without an audience and on limited staffing."

The show is reportedly offering stars higher fees to appear on this year's show
The show is reportedly offering stars higher fees to appear on this year's show. Picture: PA

This comes after it was reported Strictly was offering celebrities "double pay" to appear on the show this year.

According to The Sun, a TV source said: "Coronavirus has made planning a TV show difficult but producers are keen for Strictly to remain the jewel in the BBC’s crown.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been worried the show may not go ahead this year
Strictly Come Dancing fans have been worried the show may not go ahead this year. Picture: PA

“Bookers have been told they can as much as double what they’ve paid for stars in the past.”

They added: "They’ve made some offers already and will be continuing to do so over the next few months to lock down a stellar line-up.”

READ MORE: Who can be tested for coronavirus, how do I apply and where can I get tested near me?

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Strictly won't be asking contestants to self-isolate with their partners

Strictly Come Dancing couples 'won't be forced to self-isolate together' in order to train for show
Abby regrets years of crying over Ben and Kristina

Abby Cohen reveals she's found happiness after ex-husband Ben left her for Kristina Rihanoff
Kevin defended his girlfriend on This Morning earlier today

Kevin Clifton defends girlfriend Stacey Dooley as he reveals real reason he quit Strictly
The much-loved dancer is leaving the show after seven years

Kevin Clifton announces he's quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in emotional post
Fiona Phillips was partnered with Brendan Cole on Strictly

Fiona Phillips says it's 'karma' former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole was axed from show

Trending on Heart

Fertility treatments will be restored, the government announced today (stock images)

IVF clinics to reopen across the UK following coronavirus closure

News

Blue light glasses are growing in popularity

What are blue light glasses, do they help headaches and where can I buy a fashionable pair?

Lifestyle

Will there be a second season of Too Hot To Handle?

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and can you apply to go on?
Who won Too Hot To Handle?

Who wins the prize money on Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle?
How long was Too Hot To Handle filmed for?

How long did Too Hot To Handle last? Filming time of the Netflix show revealed
Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now

When was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed?