Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead this year with 'small crew and no audience'

Strictly Come Dancing bosses will "move heaven and earth" to bring the show back this year. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been worried this year's show may not go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, judge Craig Revel Horwood said it will.

Many TV shows have been jeopardised since lockdown was announced across the UK, including dancing show favourite Strictly Come Dancing.

However, judge Craig Revel Horwood has reassured fans the show will be going ahead.

Talking to OK! magazine, Craig said that the BBC bosses "will move heaven and earth" to make it happen.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood said the show could lose the audience amid the pandemic. Picture: PA

However, he said it may be that the show goes ahead with a different format – a smaller crew and no audience perhaps.

He told the publication: "I know the BBC will move heaven and earth to make it happen.

"Even if the lockdown is, God forbid, still in place by then, there are ways you can do it without an audience and on limited staffing."

The show is reportedly offering stars higher fees to appear on this year's show. Picture: PA

This comes after it was reported Strictly was offering celebrities "double pay" to appear on the show this year.

According to The Sun, a TV source said: "Coronavirus has made planning a TV show difficult but producers are keen for Strictly to remain the jewel in the BBC’s crown.

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been worried the show may not go ahead this year. Picture: PA

“Bookers have been told they can as much as double what they’ve paid for stars in the past.”

They added: "They’ve made some offers already and will be continuing to do so over the next few months to lock down a stellar line-up.”

