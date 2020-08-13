Is Strictly Come Dancing going to be on this year?

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return in 2020. Picture: PA Images

When will Strictly 2020 return? Here's what we know about the new series...

After the whole country went on lockdown back in March, TV production was put on hold.

This means shows such as Love Island, EastEnders and Line of Duty were all postponed until they could get back up and running again.

And BBC favourite Strictly Come Dancing’s future also seemed unsure when strict social distancing measures were put in place.

So has Strictly been cancelled this year? Here’s what we know…

Strictly Come Dancing will be different this year. Picture: PA Images

It’s good news, because Strictly will be returning this autumn.

However, there are likely to be some big changes, with BBC bosses already confirming the series will run for a reduced number of episodes.

And according to The Sun, a reduced number of crew working backstage, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli will have to ditch their entourage.

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair the professional dancers with their celebrities - will also be scrapped, as well as group dances.

According to a source, professional dancers and their celebrity partners will also have to train in a nearby studio, while big-name music acts are also banned from performing.

The pandemic has also thrown doubt over whether Bruno will be able to return as he is currently self-isolating in his LA home.

An insider told The Sun: “Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

“Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

“The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed.”

