Strictly Come Dancing 2021: How old is Nina Wadia and who is her husband?

Nina Wadia is in the Strictly Come Dancing line up. Picture: Instagram/Alamy/BBC

Who is Nina Wadia and what TV shows has she been in? Everything you need to know about the EastEnders star...

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, and this time EastEnders legend Nina Wadia is taking to the floor.

The talented actress has been on our screens for years, most famously starring as Zainab Masood in the BBC soap.

But what else has Nina been in and what do we know about her family life? Find out everything…

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

How old is Nina Wadia?

Nina is 52-years-old and was born on December 18, 1968.

Born in Mumbai, the star moved to Hong Kong when she was nine-years-old and was a student at Island School.

What has Nina Wadia been in?

TV fans will recognise Nina as Zainab Masood in EastEnders, ​​which she played from 2007 to 2013.

Before that, she made her first major TV debut on BBC sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, playing characters such as Mrs "I can make it at home for nothing!" and one half of The Competitive Mothers.

She has also starred on shows such as The Vicar of Dibley, Thin Ice Chambers, Holby City, Murder in Mind, Doctors and New Tricks.

Nina Wadia and her husband Raiomond Mirza. Picture: Alamy

Nadia appeared on Loose Women between 2005-2006, while her movie credits include Bend It Like Beckham, I Can't Think Straight, Sixth Happiness and Bollywood film Namaste London.

Elsewhere, she has had roles in Still Open All Hours as Mrs Hussein, Finding Fatimah, Aladdin and Death in Paradise.

Who is Nina Wadia’s husband and how many children do they have?

Nina is married to the composer Raiomond Mirza after the couple met in Canada and married there in July 1998.

They live in Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey and they have two children together – daughter Tina Nina, 17 and son Aidan, 14.

After revealing her Strictly news on Lorraine, Nina told Christine: "I'm so scared."

"I like dancing like no one is watching, so we just have to blindfold the judges and I can win.

"I think I should do this before I'm too old and can't walk anymore. I think this is the last year I am wearing heels.

"I think a lot of has happened in the last year and it's time to grab life by the balls and do it."