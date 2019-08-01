The first Strictly Come Dancing contestants have officially been announced - and fans are so excited!

The first Strictly stars have been announced. Picture: BBC

The first Strictly stars were announced on The One Show last night by former winner Stacey Dooley.

After weeks of waiting, the first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants have finally been announced.

And despite Iain Lee pretending to give the game away on This Morning yesterday, it turns out David James, Chris Ramsey and Emma Barton are joining the line up.

The trio appeared on The One Show on Wednesday night, joining hosts Matt Baker and Strictly 2018 winner Stacey Dooley.

Unfortunately, a technical issue seemingly messed up the big reveal as former winner Stacey talked over the voiceover.

While Strictly announcer Alan Dedicoat drummed up the suspense, she could be heard speaking in the background.

But despite the blip, David came out first with a big grin on his face and admitted that former contestant Mark Foster talked him into saying yes.

“I have been asked to do it a few times, but this time around I said yes…” the 48-year-old said.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Now! host Chris, was next to reveal himself as he admitted: “As a comedian there are not so many things all the family, including the kids, can watch me on. But this is something everyone can watch.”

He added: “I’m both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night.”

Chris Ramsay leaving the BBC studios. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Emma, 42, - who plays Honey Mitchell in the soap - came out to the infamous BBC soap theme tune.

“As possibly one of the biggest Strictly fans on the planet, I still can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

“I’m very much a dance around your handbag kinda girl, but now I've been given this wonderful opportunity to learn all the different styles of dancing from the very best in the business.”

And fans of the show were over the moon with big unveil, as one wrote on Twitter: “Yessss @EmmaBarton cant wait to see you on strictly, good luck Emma, your gonna be fab.”

Emma Barton has signed up for Strictly. Picture: PA Images

Another added: 'CHRIS RAMSEY, DAVID JAMES AND EMMA BARTON we’re off to a good start. #SrictlyComeDancing is looking good so far this year!'

“Don’t think I’ve ever said this before, but Strictly is already looking good this year with these first three celebs out the bag ! @bbcstrictly @EmmaBarton @IAmChrisRamsey & David James,” said another.

One way to get me watching #StrictlyComeDancing get my favourite comedian on @IAmChrisRamsey — Louise Coxon (@louiseco) July 31, 2019

Don’t think I’ve ever said this before, but Strictly is already looking good this year with these first three celebs out the bag ! @bbcstrictly @EmmaBarton @IAmChrisRamsey & David James 👏🏾🕺🏽💃🏻 #StrictlyComeDancing — Queenie🎀 (@Queenie_2312) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Heart exclusively revealed the fourth contestant to be joining the line up is YouTuber Saffron Barker.

Speaking to us in the studio, the 19-year-old admitted she was 'nervous' about the public reaction, before rating her dance skills a FOUR out of ten.

This comes after Iain Lee seemingly tried to throw fans of the show off the scent, as he told ITV viewers that Sam Allardyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka rice were going to be joining the show.

He told host Ben Shephard: “They are going to announce the first three people on a show called The One Show – it’s going to be Sam Allardyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka rice.”

Before cheekily adding: “Oops, sorry!”