Why did Jamie Laing quit Strictly Come Dancing last year?

17 October 2020, 18:30

Jamie Laing will return to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2020
Jamie Laing will return to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2020. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing was forced to pull out of the contest last year, but is back for 2020.

Jamie Laing has been confirmed as one of the celebrities taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

This is the Made In Chelsea star's second attempt at the dancing show, having pulled out of the competition last year before the live shows started.

But what happened to Jamie last year, why did he pull out of Strictly and what has he said about being back for 2020?

READ MORE: Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'

Jamie Laing pulled out of the 2019 show following an injury
Jamie Laing pulled out of the 2019 show following an injury. Picture: PA

Why did Jamie Laing quit Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following a foot injury.

He appeared in the pre-recorded launch episode but did not go any further in the competition.

At the time, the reality star and entrepreneur said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor."

What has Jamie said about returning to Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie has been given a second chance to star on the dance show this year, and can't wait to give it another shot.

Speaking of the 2020 show, he said: "Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance.

"The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!"

READ NOW: Strictly professionals 'begging to be paired' with Nicola Adams in first same-sex couple

