Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley relationship: Strictly Come Dancing professional and Countdown presenter’s romance so far as Pasha quits BBC dance show

14 February 2019, 16:57

Pasha and Rachel met on 2013's Strictly Come Dancing
Pasha and Rachel met on 2013's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley met during Strictly Come Dancing 2013, and are still together today.

Pasha Kovalev recently announced on social media he was quitting Strictly Come Dancing after eight years.

Following the announcement, it was reported the reason the professional dancer – who has previously been teamed up with Caroline Flack and Ashley Roberts – has quit because of girlfriend Rachel Riley.

According to reports from The Sun, Pasha quit because girlfriend Rachel feared the “Strictly curse” and thought he was underpaid.

With the latest news, here’s a look at Pasha and Rachel’s relationship so far:

How did Pasha and Rachel meet?

Pasha recently announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing
Pasha recently announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

Pasha and Rachel met when they were teamed up together in 2013 on Strictly Come Dancing.

When did Pasha and Rachel go public? Are they married?

Reports claim Rachel was worried about the 'Strictly curse'
Reports claim Rachel was worried about the 'Strictly curse'. Picture: Instagram/ Rachel Riley

Three months into Strictly, Rachel ended her 15 month marriage.

A year later, Pasha and Rachel went public with their relationship.

The couple are not married.

Why did Pasha quit Strictly?

On February 12, Pasha announced on social media he was leaving the BBC dance show.

He told fans: “I’ve had 8 fantastic years, full of wonderful memories…it’s time for me to find a new challenge.”

Following the announcement, The Sun reported the reason behind the choice was down to Rachel.  

According to reports from The Sun, Pasha quit because girlfriend Rachel feared the “Strictly curse” and thought he was underpaid.

The publication reported Pasha was heard voicing frustrations during the latest series of Strictly that Rachel “did not support him during the series and haters him being on the show.”

