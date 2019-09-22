Strictly fans agog as Emmerdale's snake-hipped Kelvin Fletcher nails slinky samba

He wowed Strictly fans with his moves last night. Picture: BBC

The hunky actor sent temperatures through the roof as he performed with Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off last night in sensational style as 15 celebrities took to the ballroom floor with their professional partners for the first time.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing showed his support for the celebrities as he watched his replacement, former Emmerdale star, Kelvin Fletcher dance his way to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive Samba.

After stepping in as Jamie's replacement just two weeks ago, Kelvin fans were eagerly awaiting his debut, and they were quick to praise the hip-shaking performance with professional dance partner Oti Mabuse.

Honestly Kelvin, I don't think you realise the impact that Samba had on everyone last night. Notoriously difficult dance and you danced it like you'd be dancing it for years! — Joanna 🕺💃 (@JoMac39) September 22, 2019

IM DYING!!! You were amaaaaazing!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Chelsea Halfpenny (@ChelseaHP) September 21, 2019

How have you kept this talent a secret!! You’re really a pro dancer aren’t you!! — Jev Bensen (@TheBbomb) September 22, 2019

Jamie – who had to pull out of the show after suffering a foot injury during filming for the launch show – also gave them a standing ovation.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: "This hunk is on fire! I think you started a chain reaction of hot flushes across the country, honestly this is the best samba I have seen on a debut show [sic] for the past 15 years."

The pair's sensational debut was also reflected in the scores, with an impressive 32 points out of 40.

Speaking to Tess Daly before he took to the stage, the actor said: "The craziest two weeks I've ever had but I'm so happy to be here," before wishing Jamie well in the audience.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to ITV at 6.40pm on Saturday 28 September.