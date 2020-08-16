A Suitable Boy cast: Who is in the drama with Tanya Maniktala and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of A Suitable Boy? Find out everything about Tanya Maniktala, Joyeeta Dutta and more...

If you like to sit down in front of the TV on a Sunday evening, you’ve probably come across BBC’s new period drama A Suitable Boy.

The screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's classic novel, tells the story of university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala) as she grows up in North India in 1951 just as the country is gaining independence.

While a fair few acting newcomers have been cast in the six part series, the show also has some recognisable faces.

So, here’s all you need to know about the cast of A Suitable Boy.

Who is in the cast of A Suitable Boy?

Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra

Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

The show’s director Mira Nair picked talented young actress Tanya Maniktala to play the lead role of Lata Mehra in the new series.

22-year-old Tanya previously starred as Ishita in an online series called Flames, but this is her first major TV role.

Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Maan Kapoor is Lata’s brother-in-law and is played by Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan is a big name in Bollywood films and fans will recognise him from his roles in Dhadak, Beyond the Clouds and Half Widow.

Speaking at the recent screening, Ishaan said: “When I gave my first audition for the part, I was only given one scene to read and that scene in itself was so compelling that I was intrigued to find out more about this guy and why he behaves the way he does and who he is.

“So right off the back, he was one of the most interesting characters I’ve had the pleasure of meeting for.”

Tabu as Saeeda Bai

Tabu as Saeeda Bai in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Tabu is starring as musician Saeeda Bai who begins a relationship with Maan Kapoor.

The award-winning actress is also a Bollywood legend and has starred in the likes of Coolie No. 1, Life of Pi, Jai Ho, and Andhadhun.

Shubham Saraf as Firoz Ali Khan

Shubham Saraf as Firoz Ali Khan in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Maan’s best friend Firoz Ali Khan is played by Shubham Saraf.

TV fans might recognise him as Tahir in Bodyguard, and he has also starred in Fresh Meat and Criminal.

Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra

Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Lata’s mother is played by actress Mahira Kakka.

She is best known for her roles in Blue Bloods and The Blacklist, while she also played Chaarumathi in Orange is the New Black.

Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor

Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Ram Kapoor plays Maan’s father and a politician.

The well known actor is best known for his role as Jai Walia in the TV series Kasamh SeBade.

Reality TV fans might also recognise him as the host of the Indian version of The Bachelorette.

Gagan Dev Riar as Pran Kapoor

Gagan Dev Riar as Pran Kapoor in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Lata’s brother-in-law Pran Kapoor is played by Gagan Dev Riar.

He has previously starred in Sonchiriya, Not Fit, and Sunsilk Real FM.

Rasika Dugal as Savita Mehra Kapoor

Rasika Dugal as Savita Mehra Kapoor in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Rasika Dugal has the role of Lata’s older sister, who marries university lecturer Pran Kapoo.

Before starring in A Suitable Boy, Rasika has starred in various shows including Netflix series Dehli Crime and Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven.

Joyeeta Dutta as Tasneem

Joyeeta Dutta as Tasneem in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Joyeeta Dutta stars as the younger sister of courtesan Saeeda Bai.

This is her first major TV role, but she previously starred in the theatre adaptation of Mira Nair’s cult movie ‘Monsoon Wedding’.

Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani

Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani in A Suitable Boy. Picture: BBC

Lata’s love interest Danesh Razvi is played by Kabir Durrani.

This is also his first major on-screen acting role.

Who else is in the cast of A Suitable Boy?

Namit Das stars as Haresh Khanna, Shubham Saraf is Firoz Khan, while Randeep Hooda is Billy Irani.

Vivek Gomber also plays Arun Mehra, and Vivaan Shah stars as Varun Mehra.

Shahana Goswami, Sharvari Deshpande and Shujaat Khan also have roles in the series.

