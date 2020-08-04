Where is the Tattoo Fixers shop? London location revealed

Where is Tattoo Fixers filmed? Picture: Channel 4

Tattoo Fixers has just dropped on Netflix - here's your need-to-know on where it's filmed.

Tattoo Fixers, the show that sees members of the public get their dodgy inkings covered up by a talented artist, recently arrived on Netflix.

The show first premiered in 2015 on E4, and there are two seasons available to stream now.

Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin, Glen Carloss and Steven "Sketch" Porter are the four tattoo artists on the show, and they all work at a Warehouse location in London.

Where is Tattoo Fixers filmed? Where is the shop location?

Tattoo Fixers is filmed in Hackney, London, in a warehouse that has been converted into a tattoo parlour.

Tatto Fixers was filmed in Hackney. Picture: Channel 4

How does Tattoo Fixers work and who are the artists?

Members of the public were invited to apply to be on the show if they had a dodgy tattoo they wanted covered up. The artists - Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin, Glen Carloss and Steven "Sketch" Porter - would then come up with a design to cover up the inking, before tattooing it on.

Jay Hutton quit the show in 2018 to work on other projects.

Speaking to the Daily Post at the time, Jay said: "I’ve been on the show from the very beginning and it’s been amazing. I’ve met some great people and made friends for life.

"However I just felt it was the right time for me to make a change and move on.

"It’s been a crazy, but a very enjoyable ride and my life has changed dramatically.

"I went from normal everyday life running my business, Adreneline Tattoo Studio in Ellesmere Port, to signing autographs and being on red carpets.

"It was unreal. I had to pinch myself plenty of times and still do."

Speaking about his co-star leaving, Sketch said at the time: "Jay actually told me first yeah, I kind of knew… I was gutted, because it’s like living with your brother and your brother saying I’m moving out now with my wife - so you’re like, ‘oh no’.

"But it was gutting for me to be fair,” the tattoo artist continued. “But he’s going to do what he’s doing isn’t he, and he’s having fun so…"

And when asked whether he'd consider leaving, he joked: “No, because it’s all about money isn’t it.

"No honestly, we’ve got a really good family down there," he continued. "I love being a part of it, and Jay loved being a part of it [too] he’s just got loads to concentrate on at the moment.

"But the door’s always open to both of them, you know."

