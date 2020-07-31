Who is Jay from Tattoo Fixers and does he have a girlfriend?

Jay is one of the Tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers. Picture: Instagram

E4 show Tattoo Fixers recently dropped on Netflix - here's your need-to-know on Jay.

Jay Hutton has been one of the tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers since 2015, but left the show along with his co-star Glen Carloss in 2018.

Tattoo Fixers recently dropped on Netflix, and there are two seasons of the E4 programme available to binge.

Here's your need-to-know on Jay.

Who is Jay Hutton?

Jay, 30, is a tattoo artist from Wales.

He has been tattooing since he was 18, and owns his own studio called Adrenaline Tattoo Studio.

He was one of four artists on Tattoo Fixers, the others being Alice Perrin, Stephen 'Sketch' Porter and Glen Carloss.

He quit the show in 2018 to focus on his relationship and other commitments.

Speaking to the Daily Post at the time, Jay said: "I’ve been on the show from the very beginning and it’s been amazing. I’ve met some great people and made friends for life.

"However I just felt it was the right time for me to make a change and move on.

"It’s been a crazy, but a very enjoyable ride and my life has changed dramatically.

"I went from normal everyday life running my business, Adreneline Tattoo Studio in Ellesmere Port, to signing autographs and being on red carpets.

"It was unreal. I had to pinch myself plenty of times and still do."

Who is Jay Hutton's girlfriend? Is he married?

Jay got engaged to his girlfriend Monica in November 2017, and the pair are now married.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: "When you know, you know. And that's it. Engaged to this amazing woman".

Is Jay Hutton on Instagram?

You can follow Jay on Instagram @jayhuttontat2.

How can I watch Tattoo Fixers on Netflix?

Seasons one and two are available to stream now.

