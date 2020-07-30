Stacey Solomon speaks out on baby plans with Joe Swash after pregnancy speculation

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has spoken out for the first time about baby number four.

Stacey Solomon has hinted another baby could be on the cards during an Instagram Question and Answer session.

The Loose Women star was heading back home after a day in the office, when she decided to open up about family life with Joe Swash.

When one follower asked if she was planning on adding to her brood, the mum-of-three admitted: "This is the most asked question of the day.

"We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows.”

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their children. Picture: Instagram

She then captioned the Instagram story: "We haven't got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never... We love being parents, it's our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream."

Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, from previous relationships, while she also shares 14-month-old Rex with Eastenders star, Joe.

This comes after Stacey sparked speculation that she could be expecting after she posted a loving tribute to her partner.

Alongside a sweet photo of the pair hugging, Stacey wrote: "I feel like everything in my life has led me to you and every day I'm more grateful. Sorry about the soppiness. These last few days I've turned into mush.

"I just don't know what I'd do without him. We are so lucky to have you in our lives Hoe. You love us. All of us. The good, the bad and the pink wrapping. We love you to the moon and back."

The adorable post was met with lots of questions wondering whether they could be expecting.

One asked: "Are you pregnant... sloppy hormone alert," while another one commented: "I was wondering the same."

