Does The Deceived star Paul Mescal have a girlfriend and is he dating Phoebe Bridgers?

Paul has been linked to US singer Phoebe Bridgers. Picture: PA

Normal People's Paul Mescal is reportedly dating US singer Phoebe Bridger's - here's your need-to-know on the rumoured romance.

Last week, pretty much the entire world had their hearts broken by rumours that Paul Mescal has a girlfriend.

Paul, who became an international heartthrob through his role as Connell in Normal People, has reportedly been dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Phoebe flew to Ireland to have a 'cosy' meal with Paul at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale, Cork.

The cafe then tweeted about their visit, writing: "Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people #Celebrities #musicaltalent #Staycation2020 #breakfast #voiceofageneration".

Cafe owner told Tracey Keoghan told CorkBeo that they were 'absolutely delightful' when they came to the cafe for breakfast.

She said: 'He was lovely altogether, very relaxed, very friendly.

"There were a lot of disappointed girls around here when they heard he had been in and they didn't see him!'

"Phoebe was lovely, she's a musician, very talented, I hear."

Paul Mescal rose to fame as Connell in Normal People. Picture: PA

Phoebe previously said that she got 'a little pitter-patter in my heart' when she saw that Paul had followed her on Instagram, and the pair took part in an Instagram live together, during which she interviewed him for a fashion magazine.

It was watched by 44,000 fans, and many people picked up on their chemistry during the chat.

Phoebe is a singer from the US. Picture: PA

One said: "i feeeeel like i'm watching a first date omg".

Another added: "big first date energy".

And a third wrote: "BRO phoebe and paul lowkey a cute couple".

