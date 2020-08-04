Who is Sketch from Tattoo Fixers, how old is he and is he married?

Sketch is one of the Tattoo Artists on Tattoo Fixers. Picture: Instagram/Sketch

Sketch - real name Steven Porter - is one of the tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers. Here's your need-to-know on him, including wife, kids, and family life.

Tattoo Fixers recently dropped on Netflix, and there are two seasons available to binge right now.

The E4 show - which first aired in 2015 - sees members of the public get their questionable inkings covered up by one of the show's four talented tattoo artists -

One of these is Sketch (real name Steven Porter) - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Sketch? What's his age and background?

Sketch, along with Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin, is one of the Tattoo Fixers originals.

He is 30 years old, and is from south London.

Speaking about his career, he previously told Channel 4: "I was always into art, particularly graffiti, and I just wanted to move from less permanent things, like paper and walls, to skin.

"I bought a tattoo gun online and just started tattooing my dad.

"He went into a local studio to show them and they gave me a job straight away. I definitely would’t recommend doing that though!

"To mark someone on their skin with something that they’re going to carry forever is an amazing thing for an artist."

He opened his own tattoo shop called Reppin Ink, in Eltham, London in 2011.



Is Sketch married and does he have children?

Sketch is married to a woman called Ra, and the pair have four daughters.

One of his daughters designed a tattoo on his leg, which he says is his favourite inking.

"It’s probably not my best tattoo, and a lot of people would say ‘it’s terrible, its too deep and it’s scarred’, but my daughter’s one is probably the most meaningful."

Is Sketch on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on @sketchreppinink.

How can I watch Tattoo Fixers on Netflix?

The first two seasons of Tattoo Fixers are available to stream on Netflix now.

