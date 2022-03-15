The Apprentice: What is Mike Soutar's net worth and how did he make his money?

15 March 2022, 08:48

Mike Soutar joined The Apprentice in 2011
Mike Soutar joined The Apprentice in 2011. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who is The Apprentice's Mike Soutar and how much money does he have?

The final four have been chosen and now face the ultimate The Apprentice challenge.

With an all female finale, Stephanie Affleck, Brittany Carter, Kathryn Louise and Harpreet Kaur are battling it out to be awarded Lord Sugar’s investment.

And there are just a few more interviews standing in their way - including a chat with Mike Soutar.

But who is Mike and how much money does he have? Here’s what we know…

Mike Soutar is an interviewer on The Apprentice
Mike Soutar is an interviewer on The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

Who is Mike Soutar?

Mike was born in 1967 in Dundee, Scotland and has been on The Apprentice since 2011.

He co-founded publication company Shortlist Media and is now Non-Executive Chairman of Perfect Storm Productions, which makes documentaries.

The businessman also used to work as the CEO of the Evening Standard but stepped down from his position during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said at the time: “In the last few weeks I’ve taken time to reflect on my own ambitions and plans and it is on that basis that I have made the decision to step away to pursue other business interests.

Mike Soutar co-founded Shortlist Media
Mike Soutar co-founded Shortlist Media. Picture: Alamy

“I will remain a passionate supporter of the Standard and its brilliant people.”

What is Mike Soutar’s net worth?

Mike Soutar is estimated to be worth around £5.3million.

He started his career at the age of 17-years-old when he began working for the publishing house, DC Thompson in Dundee.

At the age of just 23, Mike was appointed the editor of Smash Hits magazine, where he worked for three years.

In 1990, he became an editor of FHM UK and US Maxim's magazine, before helping to start a development agency in London in 2006.

In 2007, he founded Shortlist Media Ltd, before joining The Apprentice interviewing line up.

Is Mike Soutar married?

Mike is married to wife Bev Soutar and they tied the knot nearly 28 years ago.

The couple now share a son called Alfie and are thought to live in London.

