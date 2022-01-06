Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

6 January 2022, 20:53

The Apprentice house 2022 is in London
Picture: BBC
What location is The Apprentice house 2022? And how much does it cost? Here’s what we know…

The Apprentice is finally back on our screens after a two year break. 

And this time, Lord Sugar is looking for a brand new business partner to invest £250,000 of his own money in. 

Things are already kicking off in the boardroom, with Karren Brady and Tim Campbell dishing the dirt on the contestants. 

But where exactly do the candidates stay and where is The Apprentice house 2022? 

The Apprentice house is in London
Picture: BBC

Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

It is not clear where The Apprentice house 2022 is, but we do know it is in London somewhere. 

The beautiful mansion has a private swimming pool, jacuzzi and lots of colourful art. 

In the opulent lounge, there is a huge beige sofa and even a fully stocked bar in the corner. 

While we don’t know exactly what central location the mansion is in, we do know it is different to last year’s house which was near Hampstead Heath.  

Similarly, the house had a stunning reception hall, which had chandeliers and stained glass windows.

The Apprentice 2019 house was near Hampstead Heath
Picture: BBC

It also featured modern art work, a grand staircase and high ceilings.

While the huge house is something only millionaires could dream of owning, former contestant Jackie Fast previously revealed she hated living there.

She told the Mirror: "I hated living in the house.

"I'm 35, I don't want to sharing a bedroom. I haven't lived with three people in one room ever. It's just personal space. It's like living in a locker room.

"Everyone wants to look their best because it's on TV but there are three mirrors, so there are logistics issues.

"You're all running around and there is no time. And there are camera crews. It's mayhem."

