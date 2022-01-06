Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?

Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice. Picture: Instagram/BBC

When did Tim Campbell win The Apprentice and what is his job now? Everything you need to know about Claude Littner’s replacement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Apprentice has finally returned to our screens with a brand new series.

And this time, Sir Alan Sugar is back with his savage one liners alongside Karren Brady and newcomer Tim Campbell.

Unfortunately, Claude Littner had to pull out of the 2022 series after suffering a nasty fall on his electric scooter.

But who is his replacement Tim Campbell and what do we know about him?

Tim Campbell has replaced Claude Littner. Picture: BBC

How old is Tim Campbell?

Tim was born on 27 June 1977, making him 44-years-old.

He graduated from Middlesex University graduate with a psychology degree.

He then went on to work as a Senior Planner within the Strategy and Service Development directorate of London Underground.

When did Tim Campbell win The Apprentice?

Tim took part in the first series of The Apprentice in 2005 and was hired by Sir Alan Sugar in the final episode.

Tim Campbell was awarded an MBE. Picture: Getty Images

He was project manager for his team twice in the show in weeks one and four, and an hour-long documentary about his first year in his new job, entitled The Apprentice: Tim in the Firing Line was aired on 19 February 2006.

What is Tim Campbell’s job?

After he won the show, Tim joined Sir Alan Sugar’s company Amstrad on a £100,000 salary.

He became Project Director of Amstrad's new Health & Beauty division and was kept on after the end of his original 12-month contract.

But in March 2007, after two years at the company, he left to set up a perfume business but this was later abandoned.

In July 2007, Tim became a Social Enterprise Ambassador and in 2012 he was given an MBE for Services to Enterprise Culture.

Tim Campbell runs a digital marketing company. Picture: Instagram

Since February 2012, the Apprentice winner has been a member of London property investment and development agency, Estate Office Property Consultants.

Here, he focuses on investments and acquisitions for High Net Worth Individuals and organisations seeking prime property opportunities.

The businessman also co-founded a digital marketing company called Marketing Runners Ltd in 2016 with Derin Cag.

What is Tim Campbell’s net worth?

It is unknown what Tim Campbell’s net worth is to this date.