Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?

6 January 2022, 16:30

Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice
Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice. Picture: Instagram/BBC

When did Tim Campbell win The Apprentice and what is his job now? Everything you need to know about Claude Littner’s replacement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Apprentice has finally returned to our screens with a brand new series.

And this time, Sir Alan Sugar is back with his savage one liners alongside Karren Brady and newcomer Tim Campbell.

Unfortunately, Claude Littner had to pull out of the 2022 series after suffering a nasty fall on his electric scooter.

But who is his replacement Tim Campbell and what do we know about him?

Tim Campbell has replaced Claude Littner
Tim Campbell has replaced Claude Littner. Picture: BBC

How old is Tim Campbell?

Tim was born on 27 June 1977, making him 44-years-old.

He graduated from Middlesex University graduate with a psychology degree.

He then went on to work as a Senior Planner within the Strategy and Service Development directorate of London Underground.

When did Tim Campbell win The Apprentice?

Tim took part in the first series of The Apprentice in 2005 and was hired by Sir Alan Sugar in the final episode.

Tim Campbell was awarded an MBE
Tim Campbell was awarded an MBE. Picture: Getty Images

He was project manager for his team twice in the show in weeks one and four, and an hour-long documentary about his first year in his new job, entitled The Apprentice: Tim in the Firing Line was aired on 19 February 2006.

What is Tim Campbell’s job?

After he won the show, Tim joined Sir Alan Sugar’s company Amstrad on a £100,000 salary.

He became Project Director of Amstrad's new Health & Beauty division and was kept on after the end of his original 12-month contract.

But in March 2007, after two years at the company, he left to set up a perfume business but this was later abandoned.

In July 2007, Tim became a Social Enterprise Ambassador and in 2012 he was given an MBE for Services to Enterprise Culture.

Tim Campbell runs a digital marketing company
Tim Campbell runs a digital marketing company. Picture: Instagram

Since February 2012, the Apprentice winner has been a member of London property investment and development agency, Estate Office Property Consultants.

Here, he focuses on investments and acquisitions for High Net Worth Individuals and organisations seeking prime property opportunities.

The businessman also co-founded a digital marketing company called Marketing Runners Ltd in 2016 with Derin Cag.

What is Tim Campbell’s net worth?

It is unknown what Tim Campbell’s net worth is to this date.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Apprentice house 2022 is in London

Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

Claude Littner won't be in The Apprentice 2022

Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year

When was The Apprentice filmed and how long did it take?

The Apprentice candidates are paid to take part

Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show
Karren Brady has two children

How old is The Apprentice's Karren Brady and what is her net worth?

Trending on Heart

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting in 2022

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting (hopefully) in 2022

Shopping

Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022!

A New You For 2022: Embrace a positive mindset and get motivated with Heart Breakfast
Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?
The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?
A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth

Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

Lifestyle

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet

Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new

Lifestyle

You could claim £125 if you are or have been working from home during the pandemic

People still working from home can claim £125 cash back

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is

The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Bagpipes is a huge music legend
A man was kicked off a train for shouting at a child

Man kicked off quiet train after demanding 7-year-old child moves from his ‘reserved’ seat

Lifestyle

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue
Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction

This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

This Morning

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice
You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave

Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Celebrities