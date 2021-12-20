The Girl Before episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is it on?

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes. Picture: BBC

By Heart reporter

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before and when does it finish?

The Girl Before is a brand new drama on BBC One based on the best selling book of the same name.

The series tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo).

The synopsis of the show from the BBC website said : "There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in The Girl Before. Picture: BBC

“Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma (Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities.

“As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before..."

But how many episodes are there of The Girl Before? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes, with the series kicking off on Sunday, December 19 at 9pm.

The Girl Before is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

Each instalment will then air on consecutive nights, with the series concluding on Wednesday, December 22.

The whole series is also available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer following the first episode.

Jessica Plummer is leading the star-studded cast, with fellow ex-EastEnders star and rumoured boyfriend Ben Hardy working alongside her.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo are also in the cast, along with Mark Stanley and Franscesca Knight.

The thriller was adapted from the novel by the same name, by author JP Delaney which was first published in 2017.

JP has since gone on to pen two more books in the series called Believe Me, as well as The Perfect Wife.