The Parent Trap cast reunite after 20 years with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix

By Polly Foreman

Parent Trap reunion: the cast of the much-loved film got together on Instagram and shared memories of the late Natasha Richardson.

If you're a fan of the hit 90s film The Parent Trap (and - let's face it - who isn't?), you'll be delighted to know that the cast have reunited after 22 years.

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Nancy Meyers, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz and producer Charles Shyer all got together on Instagram to discuss the film - while also paying tribute to their co-star Natasha Richardson, who tragically died in 2009.

The reunion was moderated by Katie Couric, who announced the news on her Instagram page.

Lindsay Lohan played twins Annie and Hallie. Picture: Instagram/ Katie Couric

She wrote: "After chatting with [Nancy Meyers] during an IG Live - we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998.

"Guess what, we really did it!!!"

The cast got together for a virtual reunion. Picture: Instagram/ Katie Couric

Lindsay Lohan, who played long-lost twins Annie and Hallie, described the reunion as 'so cool', and Dennis Quaid, her on-screen dad said that he had 'such a blast'.

Dennis also added that 11-year-old Lindsay was one of the most talented people he'd worked with, adding that her English accent (that she used to play Annie) was 'perfect'.

Linday joined her Parent Trap co-stars for the reunion. Picture: Instagram/Katie Couric

Lindsay also spoke about her on-screen mother Natasha Richardson, who tragically died in a skiing accident in 2009.

She said: “Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me.”

The iconic film was released in 1998. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures

And Dennis described her as "just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy. It made everything that much better".

Dennis Quaid played Lindsay's on-screen dad. Picture: Instagram/ Katie Couric

Elaine Hendrix, who played evil stepmum Meredith Blake, also spoke about how iconic her character became after the film was released.

She said: "There’s a whole generation who thinks Meredith is hashtag goals!"

