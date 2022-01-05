The Tourist ending explained: What happened to Jamie Dornan's character?

**Warning spoilers for The Tourist series one below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably binge watched the whole of BBC’s new drama The Tourist.

Dropping on New Year’s Day, the series sees Jamie Dornan play a British man who wakes up in an Australian hospital after a car accident with no memory of who he is.

But if you have struggled to make sense of the final episode and who The Man really is, then here’s everything we know about the ending…

Ending of The Tourist 2022 explained

Viewers will know that The Man is revealed to be Elliot Stanley, who served as an accountant to drug lord Kostas (Alex Dimitriades).

Elliott was forced to go on the run from the criminal after he met his wife Luci Miller (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in Bali and began an affair with her.

The pair decided to steal $1 million of Kostas’ money and flee to Australia together, however their relationship was very rocky.

In a terrifying twist, Elliott finds out more about himself when he tracks down a woman he keeps having flashbacks about.

The mystery woman revealed that Elliot used to force people to smuggle heroin for him.

This led to the sad death of two girls after the bags exploded inside them.

Disgusted by his actions, Elliott leaves the bag of Kosta’s money to Sue (Genevieve Lemon), whose husband was killed by criminal henchman Billy.

He then tries to take his own life by crashing his car, but wakes up in hospital.

Helen (Danielle Macdonald) later visits him to say she has found out who he really is and wants nothing more to do with him.

After he is released from hospital, Elliott goes on to drink a bottle of vodka and takes an overdose.

Helen is then seen speaking to her friend, who tells her that everyone deserves a second chance.

Just as Elliott starts to close his eyes, he sees a text from Helen, an emoji of a burrito, and smiles to himself.

While the shock ending left most of us with our mouths on the floor, many people have been wondering whether this means there will be another series.

Series two of The Tourist has not yet been confirmed by BBC.