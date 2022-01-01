Where was The Tourist filmed? Locations across South Australia revealed

The Tourist was filmed across South Australia. Picture: BBC

The Tourist filming locations revealed including Port Augusta, Adelaide, Quorn, and Peterborough.

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to get stuck into, BBC One has got you covered with action-packed thriller The Tourist.

The series follows a British man in Australia who gets forced off the road by a massive truck.

When he later wakes up in hospital, he can’t remember his name or why he is so far from home.

Speaking about his new role as The Man, actor Jamie Dornan said: “The Tourist has some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read.”

The Tourist is mostly filmed across South Australia. Picture: BBC

Writers Jack and Harry Williams added: “We're hugely excited about this show. It's tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake.”

But where was The Tourist filmed and what were the filming locations? Here’s what we know…

Where was The Tourist filmed?

The Tourist was filmed across Australia last year and took 17-weeks to shoot.

South Australia

Most of the filming took place in South Australia, with areas such as Port Augusta, Adelaide, Quorn, and Peterborough.

The petrol station was filmed in Flinders Ranges. Picture: BBC

Flinders Ranges

The petrol station was purpose-built in the outback in Flinders Ranges, South Australia.

Viewers will recognise it from a scene which sees The Man driving across the outback before stopping to refill his car.

Adelaide

Adelaide's North Haven beach was transformed into Bali for, with set designers creating an exact replica of the Kuta-Legian strip.

Jamie and his co-stars were spotted filming there, as well as other areas in the city.

Jamie Dornan stars in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

Australian Premier Steven Marshall called it the ‘biggest television production ever to be made in South Australia’, saying: “Securing The Tourist is a real coup for South Australia – not only will it create hundreds of local jobs, it will put South Australia’s remarkable landscape on show right around the world.

“The Tourist will inject an estimated $12.1 million into our local economy and provide opportunities to showcase the skills of our local crew here in SA.

“I commend the extraordinary capability of South Australian Producer Lisa Scott in bringing this international BBC and Stan production to our State.”

Jamie is starring alongside Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers, as well as Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin, who plays Luci.