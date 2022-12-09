Why are Holly and Phil on Friday's This Morning?

9 December 2022, 10:40 | Updated: 9 December 2022, 11:08

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers have been left wondering where Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are after tuning in to Friday's show to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting.

The usual rota sees Holly and Phil host the show from Monday to Thursday, and Alison and Dermot on Friday.

Alison and Dermot also usually fill in for the presenting duo during holidays such as half term, summer and Christmas.

So, why are Holly and Phil presenting this Friday's episode?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning from Monday to Thursday
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning from Monday to Thursday. Picture: ITV

Why are Holly and Phil on Friday's This Morning?

It is believed that Holly and Phil will be off from today for their Christmas holidays, explaining why they are working the last Friday before their break begins.

Alison and Dermot are also believed to be hosting the show from Monday to Friday next week.

During Lorraine's show, she spoke to Holly and Phil before This Morning started as they explained what would be coming up in Friday's show.

Lorraine said before they went to the This Morning studio: "Now, don't be alarmed, or don't think you've gone mad, it is Friday, but Holly and Phil are here!"

