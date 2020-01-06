What time is This Morning now on and why has the ITV morning schedule changed?

This Morning has extended it's time on air by half an hour. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, is starting earlier starting this week.

Following the axing of The Jeremy Kyle Show, ITV have had a shake-up with their morning schedule.

Starting from Monday 6th January 2020, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning's airing times will change.

But why is this and when is This Morning now on in the mornings?

When is This Morning on now?

Following The Jeremy Kyle Show being axed last year, the times of ITV's morning shows have been changed.

Good Morning Britain will now air for an extra half an hour in the morning, from 6AM to 9AM.

Lorraine will now air from 9AM to 10AM, and This Morning will now start half an hour earlier at 10AM.

Why has This Morning changed times?

The show will now start at 10AM instead of 10:30AM. Picture: ITV

The ITV changes have been made following the axing of The Jeremy Kyle Show last year.

The show was taken off air after 14 years following the death of a guest, Steve Dymond, who reportedly took his own life after failing the lie detector test.

Steve was found dead at his home a week after recording his episode.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed last year. Picture: ITV

At the time of the announcement the reality show had been axed, a TV insider told The Sun: "The Jeremy Kyle Show axe has been a huge shock for everyone at ITV.

"On top of that, viewing figures have plummeted since Dickinson's Real Deal replaced it - and it's getting worse by the day.

"It has been the channel's highest-rated daytime show for years, so they urgently need to find something to keep viewers happy."

