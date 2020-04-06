When is the new bonus episode of Tiger King released on Netflix?

Netflix docuseries Tiger King is reportedly returning for a one-off episode next week...

Tiger King is the latest series to take the world by storm, and the world is still reeling from possibly the maddest TV show of all time.

And it's now been claimed that another episode will drop on Netflix next week, meaning fans who have already binged the whole series could still have more to look forward to.

Tiger King is reportedly returning for a new episode. Picture: Netflix

The rumour mill started when Jeff Lowe, a zoo owner who appears in several episodes of the show, sent a video to Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, in which he says: "Netflix is adding one more episode. It’ll be on next week."

Netflix haven't confirmed whether the rumours are true, but it is thought that there could be a 'where are they now?' style episode on the cards.

Tiger King tells the true story of the war between Joe Exotic, owner of a big car zoo, and Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, who was trying to take him down.

Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for his alleged plot to kill Carole, as well as other wildlife violations.

Tiger King is available to stream now on Netlfix. Picture: Netflix

Carole tried to stop him breeding the animals, and the two became enemies - which is said to have led him to plot to kill her, something he was later imprisoned for.

Joe is currently only three months into his 22 year sentence, but maintains his innocence.

In a recent statement, he said: "I still maintain my innocence and look forward in the upcoming days to my attorneys filing my appeal and moving on to the next step in this nightmare.”

