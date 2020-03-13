The true story behind new Netflix drama Lost Girls

New Netflix true crime Lost Girls is based on the true story of the Long Island serial killer. Here's your need-to-know.

Netflix's latest true crime drama Lost Girls tells the true story of the murder of Shannan Gilbert, who was killed by the Long Island serial killer in 2010.

She was one of 10-16 women believed to have been murdered by the serial killer in New York, who has still not been captured or identified by police.

What is the true story behind Lost Girls?

Although the film is mostly fiction, it is based on the murder of 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert. It tells the story of her mother's search for her daughter, and her horrifying discovery of what was happening to young sex workers in the city.

Shannan's mother Mari was murdered by her other daughter in 2016, and was found with multiple stab wounds.

Who was the Long Island serial killer?

The killer hasn't yet been identified, but they are also known as the 'Craigslist Ripper'. This is because it was later discovered that the women he murdered had advertised their services on the site.

He murdered the women over a period of around 20 years, and specifically targeted prostitutes. He left their bodies in an area off South Shore, Long Island.

When is Lost Girls out on Netflix?

Lost Girls is released on Netflix on Friday 13 March 2020.

