When was Virgin River season three filmed?

When was season three of Virgin River filmed and was it during the coronavirus pandemic?

The third season of Virgin River dropped on Netflix in early July, and the new series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The show centres around a woman named Mel, who moves to the fictional Californian town of Virgin River for a fresh start.

Virgin River first aired in 2019, and season three landed on July 9, 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on when it was filmed.

Virgin River is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

According to What’s On Netflix, production for season three began in August 2020 and finished in December of that year.

As the shoe was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, Annette O’Toole - who plays Hope McCrea - wasn't able to attend filming because of travel restrictions.

Virgin River was filmed in 2020. Picture: Netflix

Therefore, her character wasn't actually there in-person throughout the series, but still made appearances in storylines.

Showrunner Sue Tenney told US Weekly: "We were affected by COVID like every other show, and it was impossible for Annette to come and join us up here in Vancouver. Personally, I love Hope. I love the character, so we got busy in the writers’ room to see how we can keep her alive in the show, with only having limited access."

How can I watch Virgin River season three on Netflix?

The series is available to stream now on Netflix.