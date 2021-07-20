When was Virgin River season three filmed?

20 July 2021, 13:36

When was season three of Virgin River filmed and was it during the coronavirus pandemic?

The third season of Virgin River dropped on Netflix in early July, and the new series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The show centres around a woman named Mel, who moves to the fictional Californian town of Virgin River for a fresh start.

Virgin River first aired in 2019, and season three landed on July 9, 2021.

Here's your need-to-know on when it was filmed.

Virgin River is streaming on Netflix now
Virgin River is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

When was Virgin River season three filmed?

According to What’s On Netflix, production for season three began in August 2020 and finished in December of that year.

As the shoe was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, Annette O’Toole - who plays Hope McCrea - wasn't able to attend filming because of travel restrictions.

Virgin River was filmed in 2020
Virgin River was filmed in 2020. Picture: Netflix

Therefore, her character wasn't actually there in-person throughout the series, but still made appearances in storylines.

Showrunner Sue Tenney told US Weekly: "We were affected by COVID like every other show, and it was impossible for Annette to come and join us up here in Vancouver. Personally, I love Hope. I love the character, so we got busy in the writers’ room to see how we can keep her alive in the show, with only having limited access."

How can I watch Virgin River season three on Netflix?

The series is available to stream now on Netflix.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Paxton?

Who plays Paxton in Never Have I Ever?

Jaren plays high school student Ben

Who plays Ben in Never Have I Ever?

Will there be another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Will there be a season three of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?
Peppa Pig is a beloved kids' TV programme

Peppa Pig has American kids speaking in English accents

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Where is Virgin River filmed? Filming locations for the Netflix show revealed

Trending on Heart

Are you determined to have good weather on your wedding day?

This weather calculator will tell you how likely rain is on your wedding day

Weddings

Mumsnet are debating if it's OK for young kids to run around nude

Mum sparks debate after criticising parents for allowing their kids to run around naked in the heat

Lifestyle

The inflatable pool was shared to a bargains Facebook group

You can buy a 8ft swimming pool to go in your garden for less than £20

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Eamonn Holmes announces he has become a grandad for the first time

Celebrities

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there?

How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there on Netflix?