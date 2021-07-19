Where is Virgin River filmed? Filming locations for the Netflix show revealed

Where is Virgin River set and filmed? While the Netflix show is set in the US, it's actually filmed in Canada - here's your need-to-know on the locations used...

Virgin River season three is finally here, and the new series has proved a huge hit with viewers.

The show centres around a woman named Mel, who moves to the fictional town of Virgin River for a fresh start.

Fans of the show will be aware that Virgin River is home to some stunning scenery, and many people have been wondering where it was filmed.

Is Virgin River a real place?

Unfortunately for fans of the show, Virgin River is entirely fictional, and there is no town with the same name in California.

Robyn Carr, who wrote the novels Virgin River is based on, perviously said she is frequently asked where the town is and has "to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and mind".

Where is Virgin River filmed?

Virgin River is a fictional town in California, USA, but the show was actually filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and other parts of British Colombia.

Real-life locations like Burnaby, Squamish, and Port Coquitlam were used for filming, as well as a town called Snug Cove.

Snug Cove's website states: "Snug Cove anchors the show as the fictional town of Virgin River, with establishing shots including the local library, main streets and Artisan Lane."

The exterior scenes of Jack's Bar are filmed at a venue called Watershed Grill in Brackendale, which is 40 miles north of Vancouver, and Hope's home is located at Deer Lake Drive, close to Deer Lake Park, in Burnaby.

Mel’s cabin is actually a real home, and is situated in North Vancouver. Doc's house is a five-bedroom home in New Westminster.