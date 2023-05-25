Where is Selling Sunset located? All the hotspot locations the cast film in

25 May 2023, 12:24

Selling Sunset cast gathering at the Oppenheim Group office alongside a picture of them heading out for dinner
Selling Sunset has a number of filming locations the cast use for their drama. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald are busy leading a glamorous and luxurious lifestyle on set but where do they do it? Here's where Selling Sunset is filmed.

Selling Sunset season 6 is bringing us a fresh dose of glam, drama and real estate aspirations, but as we wrap our heads around all that, many fans of the Netflix show are wanting to dig a little bit deeper.

Keen to know where Selling Sunset is filmed, and where all their hotspots are located, viewers of the show have become fascinated with where the cast, including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald all hang out.

And not only that, if you ever happen to be in the Los Angeles area, you can even visit some of the locations in real life. Just don't forget your designer handbags.

From where The Oppenheim Group Office is to some of their favourite lunch hangouts, we take a look at some of the popular filming destinations for Selling Sunset.

The Selling Sunset cast including Mary Fitgerald, Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae El Moussa in The Oppenheim Group office
The Selling Sunset cast film a lot at The Oppenheim Group office located in West Hollywood. Picture: Netflix

Where is Selling Sunset's The Oppenheim Group office located?

For many, when asking where Selling Sunset is located, they often mean the main office where all the big drama happens - The Oppenheim Group or 'O Group', as they like to call themselves.

This is situated in 8606 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Becoming a hot tourist spot in itself, you can actually walk past the office where you might even catch the cast in action.

Read more: When is Selling Sunset season 7 released?

Read more: Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

Amanza Smith, Chelsea and the new Selling Sunset cast out for dinner
Netflix's Selling Sunset stars are always drinking and dining in the best hotspots in Hollywood. Picture: Netflix

Where else does Selling Sunset film?

Of course, like their designer wardrobes, you won't catch the cast filming in a location more than once.

However, filming spots are never too far away (unless you count Mykonos in season 5) as they mainly remain in Los Angeles and the West Hollywood area.

Season five showed them dining and drinking in many hotspots including Stone Street Coffee Company in Melrose Avenue, Tesse Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard and Ryan and Walter's bar on Robertson Boulevard.

The cast also regularly film in their own homes also located in LA.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chrishell Stause and G Flip on their wedding day and smiling on the red carpet

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip married? A look inside their relationship

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

How Holly Willoughby 'gave This Morning ultimatum' amid feud with Phillip Schofield

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Jesse cuddling and smiling together at a festival

Are Jesse Buford and Janelle Han from Married At First Sight Australia dating?

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Who won Winter Love Island 2023? Victorious couple make ITV history

Trending on Heart

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'thouple' with David Haye

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit
A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class

‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

Lifestyle