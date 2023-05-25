Where is Selling Sunset located? All the hotspot locations the cast film in

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald are busy leading a glamorous and luxurious lifestyle on set but where do they do it? Here's where Selling Sunset is filmed.

Selling Sunset season 6 is bringing us a fresh dose of glam, drama and real estate aspirations, but as we wrap our heads around all that, many fans of the Netflix show are wanting to dig a little bit deeper.

Keen to know where Selling Sunset is filmed, and where all their hotspots are located, viewers of the show have become fascinated with where the cast, including Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald all hang out.

And not only that, if you ever happen to be in the Los Angeles area, you can even visit some of the locations in real life. Just don't forget your designer handbags.

From where The Oppenheim Group Office is to some of their favourite lunch hangouts, we take a look at some of the popular filming destinations for Selling Sunset.

Where is Selling Sunset's The Oppenheim Group office located?

For many, when asking where Selling Sunset is located, they often mean the main office where all the big drama happens - The Oppenheim Group or 'O Group', as they like to call themselves.

This is situated in 8606 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Becoming a hot tourist spot in itself, you can actually walk past the office where you might even catch the cast in action.

Where else does Selling Sunset film?

Of course, like their designer wardrobes, you won't catch the cast filming in a location more than once.

However, filming spots are never too far away (unless you count Mykonos in season 5) as they mainly remain in Los Angeles and the West Hollywood area.

Season five showed them dining and drinking in many hotspots including Stone Street Coffee Company in Melrose Avenue, Tesse Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard and Ryan and Walter's bar on Robertson Boulevard.

The cast also regularly film in their own homes also located in LA.