Where in London is Motherland set?

Motherland season three recently arrived on the BBC, and the new series of the beloved sitcom is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The show is set in London, and follows a group of mums (and one dad) as they navigate the highs and lows of parenting.

The series first aired on BBC Two in 2016, and stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, and Phillipa Dunne.

If you live in the capital and are scratching your head trying to work out where the show is filmed and set, we've got the lowdown...

Motherland is set in west London, and the majority of it was filmed on location in Chiswick and Acton.

According to Chiswick W4, the school scenes in the show were filmed at the Southfield Primary School in Bedford Park, Chiswick, London.

Speaking about the filming location, producer Richard Boden told Broadcast Now

He said: "As Motherland was all shot on location, we needed lots of mums and masses of children to make the school-gate drop-offs, birthday parties and swimming pool gatherings realistic. As a result, we were more expensive than most comedy series."

What is Motherland about?

Motherland follows a group of mums navigating the highs and lows of parenting.

The summary for the third season reads: "As an outbreak of headlice sweeps the school, Julia finds herself accused of triggering a second wave.

"Ostracised by the other mums, she needs to find a way back into their good books and decides to throw a nit treatment party at her home.

"The gathering reveals that Anne has some big news, Meg is facing a crisis, Kevin has committed a terrible crime of passion and Liz is waiting to hear about a possible career move."

The show's co-creator Sharon Horgan, also known for her role in Channel 4's Catastrophe, previously told Virgin Media: "We wanted to say that it can be sometimes as scary as an adult starting school as it is for the kids. Youʼve got to find your tribe. And so, we wanted to put together this group of characters who became a little set of misfits.

And when asked why the show ignores the good side to parenting, she added: "Well, Iʼve never had that experience. I've only ever had the experience of being shambling and terrified. And I think, generally, thatʼs what I find funny, people in difficult situations trying to find a way out of it."

