9 February 2021, 18:32 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 19:04

Who is Geraldine in WandaVision? Picture: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Geraldine is a new character introduced in episode two of Disney Plus series WandaVision - here's your need-to-know on her.

WandaVision is currently airing weekly on Disney+, with new episodes available every Friday morning.

The miniseries is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and features the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision, and five episodes are currently available to watch on the streaming service.

In episode two, a new character called Geraldine was introduced - and many viewers have been wondering who she is.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for WandaVision**

Geraldine is a new character in WandaVision
Geraldine is a new character in WandaVision. Picture: Disney+

Geraldine first appeared in the second episode, and was shown trying to tell Wanda something very important.

She was introduced as one of the neighbours putting together the talent show, and sat next to Wanda to introduce herself.

In episode three, Geraldine plays a bigger role as Wanda's neighbour, and ends up helping her to give birth after coming over to borrow a bucket.

However, Wanda begins to question who Geraldine really is after she spots her wearing a strange necklace with a sword on it.

What's more, other neighbours attempted to tell Vision who she was, but only managed to utter the words: "She came here because we’re all..."

At the end of the episode, Geraldine is seen lying on the floor of a town called Westview, surrounded by military vehicles.

Wanda guessed that Geraldine isn't who she seems...
Wanda guessed that Geraldine isn't who she seems... Picture: Disney+

It was later revealed that 'Geraldine' is actually a grown-up version of character Monica Rambeau, who first appeared in film Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau's five-year-old daughter.

The series shows that Monica's mother sadly died of cancer in the years previous, and that Monica - now Captain Monica Rambeu - is now working for S.W.O.R.D, which stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department.

We don't yet know the details of why Monica is pretending to be 'Geraldine', but all will likely become clear in future episodes.

Who plays Geraldine?

Geraldine is played by Teyonah Parris.

WandaVision continues on Fridays on Disney Plus.

