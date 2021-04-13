Who plays Connie Mortensen in Too Close?

Denise Gough is playing Connie Mortensen in Too Close. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Too Close cast: Who plays Connie and what else has Denise Gough been in? Here's what we know...

Too Close is ITV’s brand new drama starring the likes of Emily Watson and Denise Gough.

The story follows the story of forensic psychiatrist Emma Robertson who develops a dangerous relationship with patient Connie Mortensen.

The synopsis teases: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients.

"However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close."

So, as we get to know the characters, who plays Connie in Too Close and what else has Denise Gough been in?

Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Who plays Connie in Too Close?

Connie Mortensen is played by actress Denise Gough.

After bagging the role last year, Denise has admitted she was desperate to work alongside Emily Watson.

She said: “I remember reading the script and thinking, ‘This is fantastic. It’s totally up my street.’

“I knew it would be something I could get my teeth into. I also knew Emily Watson was involved.

“You want to be a part of anything she is signed up to. The story of these two women circling each other the way they do was really interesting to me.”

How old is Denise Gough?

Denise was born on 28 February 1980, making her 41-years-old.

She grew up in Ennis, County Clare and is the older sister of Casualty and Marcella actress Kelly Gough.

The pair have nine other siblings, making 11 of them altogether.

What else has Denise Gough been in?

TV lovers might recognise Denise for playing Collette in series three of Stella, where she starred alongside Ruth Jones.

Denise Gough has had a successful TV career. Picture: PA Images

She has also had roles in Stan Lee's Lucky Man, and Neil Gaiman's Likely Stories as well as Guerrilla which aired on Sky One.

Other credits include Titanic: Blood And Steel, Silent Witness New Tricks, The Fall, Apple Tree yard and What Remains.

And it looks like Denise also has some exciting projects in the pipeline, as she recently said: “I’m doing Star Wars next for Disney. I’m now going into space to do the opposite of what I’ve just done.

“I’m really excited about it. We’re filming that at Pinewood Studios. I can’t talk about the details but it is going to be quite cool.”

Is Denise Gough married?

Denise is very private about her love life and it is unclear whether she is married or has a partner.

