Who plays Fizza in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Fizza in Ackley Bridge season four? Picture: Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

Fizza Ackley Bridge actress: who plays Fizza in season four of the Channel 4 show?

Ackley Bridge season four is now in its final week, with the rest of the episodes set to air daily at 6pm on Channel 4.

The new series features a brand-new cast, including a student named Fizza.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays her.

Fizza is one of the new characters in Ackley Bridge season four. Picture: Channel 4

Who plays Fizza in Ackley Bridge and what else has she been in?

Fizza is played by Yasmin Al Khudhairi.

Yasmin has appeared in a number of other TV shows and films, including BBC's Killing Eve and TV movie Adam.

She first appeared in Ackley Bridge season four in 2021.

Speaking about the show, Yasmin previously said: "I think what’s cool about it is that it's like the same school, same teachers, exactly same environment but the shift is just focused onto new characters who I imagined have always probably been there but just been in the background, now it's going to their lives as well as some of the original characters."

And opening up about her character ahead of the series launch, she added: "I play Kayla's best friend Fizza and I'd say you could pick Fizza out straight away at school.





Fizza is best friends with Kayla in Ackley Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

"She's got loads of jewellery on, piercings, big black makeup on her eyes and everything like that. And I feel like everything she'd get told take off but a few minutes later, she just put it back on. She irritates the teachers, but I feel like she's that's how she expresses herself, she doesn't care what anyone thinks in that way.

"In terms of expressing herself, Fizza is very vocal about things that she believes in. She’ll be the first person to jump in a conversation that has nothing to do with her, just to say what she thinks is the right thing to do."

Is Yasmin Al Khudhairi on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @yasminalkhudhairi.





Who are the other new pupils in Ackley Bridge season four?

Following is a list of the new castmembers who have joined Ackley Bridge for the new season.

