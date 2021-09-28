Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

Park Hae-soo is the actor who plays Cho Sang Woo in Netflix series Squid Game - find out his age, Instagram, wife and other TV and film work.

Squid Game has proved a massive hit since it arrived on Netflix on September 17, and we cannot get enough of the new Korean thriller.

It tells the story of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who are lured into competing in a mysterious cash game by the promise of a large cash prize.

The 456 players quickly find out, however, that the games have terrifying and deadly consequences.

One of the main characters in the show is Cho Sang Woo, who is played by Park Hae-soo.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Park Hae-soo is a South Korean actor. Picture: Alamy

Who is Park Hae-soo? What's his age and background?

Park Hae-soo, 39, is a south Korean actor. He first appeared in musical Mister Lobby in 2007, and also appeared in Angel Called Desire and Annapurna.

His breakthrough role was as Kim Je-hyuk in hit TV show Prison Playbook, which he starred in between 2017 and 2018.

He plays Sang Woo in Squid Game, an investment banker who plays the games to win back money to pay back money he stole from his clients.

Sang Woo is one of the main characters in Netflix's Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about his role, he told Bollywood Bubble: "As far as where we drew the inspirations from, the process of analyzing the script, along with having many conversations with the director. I tried to draw inspiration from people that are in my life and people I can see around me. We live in such a competitive society, I tried to gain inspiration from them."

Is Park Hae-soo married?

Park Hae-soo reportedly got married in 2017. The couple are said to have invited only their close family and friend to the ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Is Park Hae-soo on Instagram?

It appears that he does not currently have an Instagram account.