Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

By Polly Foreman

Return to Hogwarts: which cast members will return for the Harry Potter reunion and will JK Rowling be there?

In probably the biggest news of the decade, it was recently confirmed that the Harry Potter stars would be reuniting for a reunion special.

Return to Hogwarts will see cast-members including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) reunite to reminisce about the beloved films with director Christopher Columbus.

The TV special will be screened on HBO on January 1 2022, which comes soon after the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film.

Here's what we know about who will feature in the special.

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001. Picture: Alamy

Who will appear on Return to Hogwarts?

It has been confirmed that a number of cast-members will join Daniel, Rupert and Emma for the special.

These include the likes of Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Albus Dumbledore), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

A number of names have been confirmed for the Harry Potter reunion. Picture: HBO

Emma Watson shared a lengthy tribute to her character and the films when announcing the special.

She wrote: "I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful."

Will JK Rowling return for the special?

It has been reported that JK Rowling will not return for the TV special.

