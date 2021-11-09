Everything we know about Wicked the Movie as first cast members are announced

9 November 2021, 12:30 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 12:33

Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie
Everything we know about the upcoming Wicked Movie. Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Wicked the Musical is being made into a film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Here's what we know about the cast, release date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In possibly the most exciting bit of news of the year, it was confirmed last week that a film version of the musical Wicked is in the pipeline.

Wicked is based on a novel about the untold history of the witches in the Wizard of Oz, and is one of the most beloved musicals of the last decade.

The upcoming film, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu, is still very much in its early stages, and we don't have too many details yet - but here's everything we know so far...

Wicked is one of the most beloved films of the last decade
Wicked is one of the most beloved films of the last decade. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the Wicked movie cast?

It has been confirmed that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will star as Elphaba and Glinda respectively.

Glinda, a role made famous by Kristin Chenoweth, sings the well-known song Popular - which Ariana previously remixed in a Mika track. Ariana is a huge fan of Wicked, and also has musical experience - having starred on Broadway as a child.

Elphaba, a notoriously tricky role made famous by Idina Menzel, will be played by legendary musical performer Cynthia Erivo. Cynthia has won Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Awards for her work on Broadway.

The two leads took to Instagram to announce their casting, sharing screenshots of FaceTimes and congratulations flowers sent to one another.

Ariana wrote: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

When will the Wicked movie be released?

We don't yet have a release date, but production isn't scheduled to start until next summer. We'll therefore likely be waiting well over a year until the movie is out.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will kick off in a matter of weeks, and this is who is heading into the castle

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Full line-up 'confirmed' as stars arrive in Wales
The Tower is not based on a true story

Is ITV’s The Tower a true story?

The Tower was filmed in and around Liverpool

Where was The Tower filmed? Filming locations around Liverpool and Manchester revealed
Harry Potter bosses are trying to get the cast of the film series back together

Harry Potter bosses 'planning secret cast reunion show' to mark 20th anniversary
The Tower is airing on ITV this November

The Tower episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama on?

Trending on Heart

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs

When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

Lifestyle

Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps

National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

Lifestyle

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second baby

Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby and reveals adorable name

Celebrities

The full cast list of ITV's The Tower

The Tower cast: Who is in the ITV drama and how do you recognise them?
Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dream in heartwarming moment

Stacey Solomon watches newborn baby Rose dreaming in heartwarming moment

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes looked so proud to be with his son and new granddaughter

Eamonn Holmes 'besotted' with granddaughter as family proudly mark her christening

Celebrities

We've picked out some of the best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Best boozy advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Gin, wine, prosecco, and more

Christmas

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?
A woman has created her very own Friends themed kitchen

Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Lifestyle

A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo

Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

Travel

Mrs Doubtfire the musical is coming to the UK

Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show
One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears on her new show

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she opens up about parents’ divorce

Celebrities