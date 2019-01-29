Vogue Williams: Spencer Matthews' wife's relationship history revealed

Vogue Williams and her now husband, Spencer Matthews. Picture: PA

The Irish model is now married to Spencer Matthews but did you know she was previously married to Dancing On Ice contestant, Brian McFadden?

Who is Vogue Williams married to?

Irish model Vogue, 33, is married to Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 30.

The pair tied the knot back in 2018 and shortly after welcomed their first child, a little boy called Theodore Frederick Michael Matthews.

She recently revealed that she and Spencer plan to have more children and told Lorraine Kelly that they want up to four kids.

She said: “Maybe three more. We were thinking three, but if I get to three I’ll see about the fourth… but we want three.”

Was Vogue Williams married to Brian McFadden?

Vogue was indeed married to fellow Republic of Ireland native Brian.

The model and the Westlife singer - who is now starring on ITV's Dancing On Ice - tied the knot in 2012 but went their separate ways in summer 2015 before officially divorcing in 2017.

After announcing their split on Twitter she told Closer magazine how lost she felt following the breakdown of her first marriage.

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden pictured in London in 2014. Picture: PA

She said: “My head’s all over the place. I feel like I don’t have a goal. Everything that I wanted is sort of gone.

“I wanted to be married and I wanted to have kids for so long and now that’s sort of gone, and I’m like, ‘What do I do now?"