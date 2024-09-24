Exclusive

Vogue Williams surprised by husband Spencer Matthews live on Heart Breakfast

Vogue Williams appeared on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Vogue Williams received a surprising phone call from her husband Spencer Matthews on Heart Breakfast!

Vogue Williams got a shock when her husband Spencer Matthew revealed her worst habit live on Heart Breakfast.

The mother-of-three joined Amanda Holden and JK to talk about her new podcast Never Live It Down, which features high-profile guests answering questions you may not expect.

She also took part in a head-to-head quiz with Spencer to see who knew Vogue better!

